Did Bianca Censori serve as inspiration for Kylie Jenner’s new fashion line?

Kylie Jenner seems to be taking inspiration from her ex-brother-in-law’s new wife Bianca Censori. The reality star and businesswoman posed in an off-white bodysuit, which looks very similar to the Australian architect’s signature ensembles that have gone viral in recent months.

The 26-year-old makeup mogul launched her own fashion line and included different products, from leather trench coats to bodycons, and announced that there are more items to come, with many online users already speculating about the latest bodysuit designs.

Kylie shared a series of photos on social media wearing the bodysuit, with online users sharing their mixed reactions, including some people comparing it to Bianca’s sheer ensembles in Italy.

This is not the only style Kylie shared, as she also posed in a sheer blue bodysuit, paired with puffer jackets that are set to be released to the public on November 15. “The Khy catsuit,” she captioned a recent video, showing more details about the design and giving fans a preview of the collection.

A close source to Kanye West’s wife previously revealed some of the process behind the creation of her viral ensembles. As reported by Page Six, fashion designers who have worked with Kanye in the past, revealed that he has a “whole atelier in Italy” dedicated to creating the sheer ensembles worn by Bianca.

“Anything he wants to make they can make it. He’s really just making it on the spot,” Mowalola Ogunlesi said, a fashion designer hired by the rapper back in 2020 to create his collaboration with Gap. Meanwhile, an anonymous designer who has worked closely with Kanye, says “They design [the outfits] and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day.”