Bianca Censori’s sheer outfits are made by Kanye West’s team: ‘Creates everything in a day’

Bianca Censori’s scandalous sheer outfits had been a mystery until now. The “wife” of Kanye West, and Head of Architecture at Yeezy, has a very particular wardrobe, and it seems the rapper is behind her fashion choices, with the help of a team of designers that travel with them.

As reported by Page Six, fashion designers who have worked with Kanye in the past, revealed that he has a “whole atelier in Italy” dedicated to creating the sheer ensembles worn by Bianca during the last couple of months, making headlines for the “nude” illusion in her outfits.

“Anything he wants to make they can make it. He’s really just making it on the spot,” Mowalola Ogunlesi said, a fashion designer hired by the rapper back in 2020 to create his collaboration with Gap. Meanwhile, an anonymous designer who has worked closely with Kanye, says “They design [the outfits] and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day.”

It was also revealed that the thought process behind the ensembles is rather fast and there is no planning ahead. “They just buy tights and style it and cut it on [Bianca] … Usually they get Wolford. Tights are not safe when they’re around,” Ogunlesi added.

The looks are also being put together under the direction of a Zurich-based design collective named Proto-types, with the use of “upcycled outfits from Yeezy,” the publication reported. Bianca’s revealing looks include sheer dresses, bodysuits, bodycons, micro shorts, and more.

Most recently, Bianca and Kanye were spotted walking around Florence, Italy, with Bianca wearing another “nude” ensemble, paired with matching heels, showing off her curves and styling her brunette hair in a slicked-back pixie hairstyle.