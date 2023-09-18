Bianca Censori shows off her curves in high-cut bodysuit and fluffy headpiece at London Fashion Week

Bianca Censori continues to find her style as she steps away from her usual “nude” sheer dresses and revealing bodycon attires. This time Kanye West’s new “wife” was photographed attending London Fashion Week with the rapper, wearing a different edgy ensemble that included a very unique headpiece.

The Australian architect, who was recently photographed wearing a new revealing summer outfit, was spotted with her “husband” backstage at Mowalola’s fashion show over the weekend, sporting a white high-cut bodysuit, paired with a matching fluffy headpiece and her signature clear heels.

Meanwhile, Kanye wore his usual black ensemble, covering his face with a scarf and walking side by side with Bianca. A close source to the pair revealed to the Daily Mail that the former model likes to experiment with fashion. “This silhouette is just gorgeous on Bianca, who has been having a blast recently experimenting with her fashion choices,” the insider said about the recent outfit.

While Bianca is mostly known for wearing different versions of her “nude” sheer dresses, showing off her figure in see-through ensembles, it seems like she is now stepping out of her comfort zone and wearing different silhouettes and fabrics that are just as revealing.

Bianca could be going in a similar direction as Kanye’s ex Julia Fox, as the pair were recently compared for their wild fashion choices. Most recently Bianca showed off her curves in a different outfit, this time wearing a see-through bandeau top, paired with black micro shorts while going on a romantic outing with Kanye in Florence, Italy.