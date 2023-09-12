Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox is known to have a unique fashion style. The 46-year-old actress and model has been putting together some incredible ensembles since her split from the rapper, following their brief romance. Now Kanye’s new ‘wife’ has been turning heads with her sheer outfits, which indicates that the pair have a lot in common.

While Julia shows off her futuristic outfits at NYFW, Bianca makes headlines for her signature sheer dresses in neutral colors.