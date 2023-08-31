Bianca Censori turns up the heat in bikini photos from her modeling days

Kanye West’s new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori continues to make headlines. The head of Architecture at Yeezy and the new financial manager of the rapper has been spotted traveling with him across the world, showcasing more of her controversial sheer looks, with many still wondering about her past before starting her romantic relationship with Kanye.

Bianca is now getting all the attention after old photos from her brief modeling career resurfaced online. The Australian architect can be seen giving her best pose wearing tiny bikinis for the swimwear brand Sasha Label.

The photos also show Bianca’s long brunette hair, which she cut after meeting the rapper, debuting a short pixie cut and a blonde platinum hairstyle. The photos were posted in early 2021, almost two years before she started working at Yeezy.

Bianca posed with the beach as the perfect backdrop, showing off her incredible figure and modeling different revealing outfits. The photos show a different look from Bianca’s new fashion style, which has completely changed, not just because of her drastic new hairstyle, but also because of her signature “nude” bodysuits paired with high heels.

However, it seems Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is not happy with some of her outfits, as it was recently reported by The Sun that Kim thinks “something clearly isn’t right.” The source explained that “She’s embarrassed and worried for him,” adding that “Every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts; it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage.”

Many online users have pointed out Kanye’s choice of words during his marriage with Kim when it came to revealing outfits, which was caught in one of the episodes of the famous family’s reality show. Kanye showed his disapproval after seeing some of Kim’s dresses, but it seems he is not too worried about Bianca’s sheer ensembles.