Dua Lipa and Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori twinning in edgy looks: Who wore it best?

Dua Lipa showed off an edgier side in her recent photoshoot with Vogue France. The fan-favorite pop star gave her best poses and showcased some incredible looks for the September issue of the magazine, including one of Bianca Censori’s recent ensembles. which undoubtedly caught online users‘ attention, as it featured a particular donut neck.

Designed by Rick Owens, Dua Lipa wore a similar puff jacket with a padded structure, paired with sheer thigh-high Calzedonia stockings. Meanwhile, Bianca was photographed pairing her ensemble with sheer black gloves and a mesh overlay. She completed the look with black pants and matching heeled boots, walking side by side with her partner Kanye West.

Dua proved that she is all about having fun with fashion, as she also bleached her brows for the photoshoot and posed in all-black ensembles, including a latex dress, an all-black leather outfit, and an oversized suit. She also showed off her incredible figure and sported different hairstyles, including a slicked-back bun and curtain bangs.

Bianca continues to be an enigma for many, as she prefers to keep her personal life private and has not been active on social media in a long time. However, Kanye’s new ‘wife’ continues to turn heads for her particular sense of style, which she uses not just for red carpets or editorial photoshoots, but in her daily life.

The Australian architect was recently spotted in Italy wearing a see-through outfit. However, this is not the first time she showcases an edgy look, previously being photographed in an all-white see-through bodysuit with a matching headpiece, as well as her talked about donut jacket, which provoked mixed reactions online.