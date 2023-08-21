Is Bianca Censori Kanye West’s new financial manager? Here’s what this means

Kanye West’s new romantic partner Bianca Censori seems to have a bigger role in his life, following their unofficial wedding ceremony in January 2023. The Australian Architect, who has been working for Yeezy since November 2022, is in charge of some important decisions when it comes to managing some of the rapper’s business ventures.

As reported by US Sun, documents indicate that Bianca has a special power of attorney, not to be confused with a general power of attorney, making her a finance manager, specifically for selling Kanye’s property in Hidden Hills, which be purchased for $4.5M in 2021, later sold for $4.25M in March 2023.

One of the reasons for her new role in Kanye’s life allegedly involves his past statements and controversies, and she might be helping him rebuild his brand, potentially planning for a music comeback and new announcements when it comes to his fashion deals, after losing his partnerships with Balenciaga, GAP, and Adidas.

And while the pair have been traveling all over the world, previously spotted in Japan and Italy, enjoying some sweet moments together, and even spending time with Kanye’s kids, most recently with North West on his birthday in Los Angeles, the pair are reportedly settling down in West Hollywood, California.

It was revealed that Kanye and Bianca are living together in a luxury apartment building in WeHo, close to the headquarters of his company Yeezy, where Bianca works as Head of Architectural Design. Despite the rapper owning multiple properties in LA, including his $57 million Malibu beach home that has been said to be unoccupied while the couple live in the city.