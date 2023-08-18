Bianca Censori and Kanye West: Why Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘pay attention’ to their ‘marriage’

There’s no doubt that Kim Kardashian is always on a tight schedule. The reality star and businesswoman is currently involved in many projects, from her TV debut in American Horror Story and her fashion campaign with Marc Jacobs to the launch of new SKIMS products and filming her show ‘The Kardashians.’

The 42-year-old mom is also known for spending some quality time with her family and her kids. And following her divorce from Kanye West, it seems like Kim has been focused on herself and her children. However, after the unexpected union of her ex-husband and his new partner Bianca Censori, many are wondering how the famous Kardashian feels, as the wedding ceremony (which was not made official) took place two months after their divorce.

After their Beverly Hills wedding in January, a close source to the celebrity family revealed to ET that “the marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca.” The insider also explained to the publication that Kim is “focused on the well-being of her children.”

Bianca has also been spending time with Kanye and Kim’s kids. The Australian architect was previously photographed holding hands with North West at the rapper’s birthday, which Kim seems to be okay with. “Bianca has been around their kids,” the source says. “Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine.”

ET also reported that Kim “isn’t paying attention” to any details about their relationship. “She’s really focused on her kids and raising them in a healthy environment, and that will always be the priority,” the insider added, explaining that she “will date again one day” when the moment is right, and she will be “looking for someone that adds to her life.”