What Bianca Censori’s family really think about her ‘marriage’ with Kanye West

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are without a doubt one of the most popular celebrity couples of the moment. One of the reasons involves their unexpected union, following an unofficial wedding ceremony, which took place in Beverly Hills in January 2023, just weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Despite the pair being together, it seems like their marriage was purely ceremonial, as there is no marriage license. However, Bianca’s family (her mother Alexandra, and her sisters Alyssia and Angelina) were in attendance, which means they seemingly approve of her union with the rapper.

Bianca, who has been working for Yeezy since November 2022, and is currently Head of Architectural Design, is known to be very private about her personal life. She is also not active on social media, and her family has been trying not to share much about their life.

And while not much has been said, Bianca’s sister Alyssia Censori gave a brief statement to the Herald Sun, revealing that the family was thrilled about her recent marriage. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family,” she said to the publication, adding that they prefer to avoid oversharing. “We choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Alyssia said.

©alyssia.censori/Instagram



Bianca’s mom Alexandra with her two sisters Alyssia and Angelina.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, a close source revealed to ET that the reality star refuses to “pay any attention” to their relationship, as she is “focused on the well-being of her children.” The insider added, “Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace.”

Bianca also seems to be getting closer to Kim and Kanye’s kids, as she previously made headlines after being spotted holding hands with North West during the rapper’s birthday.