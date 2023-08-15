What Kim Kardashian really thinks about Kanye West’s new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori: Report

Kanye West seems to be very much in love with his new partner Bianca Censori. The pair have been spotted on multiple dates, most recently enjoying their vacation in Europe where they were spotted eating ice cream while strolling down the streets of Italy barefoot.

And while their reported marriage may not be legally recognized, they continue their romantic relationship. But what does the famous Kardashian-Jenner family think about Kanye’s new romance, following the controversial divorce between Kim Kardashian and the rapper?

Earlier this year, following their intimate wedding ceremony, online users took to social media to share their thoughts about the unexpected relationship between the 46-year-old singer, and the 28-year-old Australian architectural designer, who currently works as Head of Architecture at Yeezy.

Kim has yet to make any public statement about what she thinks of Kanye’s new relationship, or if this has affected in any way their co-parenting agreements. However, a close source to the reality star revealed to Page Six that she is not a big fan of Bianca, despite them sharing some similarities.

“Kim hates her,” the insider said to the publication. Bianca has been known to work for Kanye for several years now, and the source explained that Kim allegedly “suspected” about her. “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls,” the source added.

Kanye and Bianca got together just two months after his divorce from Kim was finalized. Back in December 2022, Kanye hinted at his new romance with a track titled ‘Censori Overload’ and the couple went on to make some public appearances. They also spent their honeymoon at the luxury Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, as reported by Daily Mail.