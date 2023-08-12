Bianca Censori and Kanye West enjoy a barefoot gelato date in Italy

While the world is always fascinated by Kanye West, his new “wife” Bianca Censori has been stealing the show lately, with an interest in who she is, and what her life was like before, and after getting romantic with Ye. She has stayed relatively private, has avoided any interviews with the press, and stopped posting on social media, but paparazzi photos give a glimpse into what their life is like as a couple. This week, they ventured to Italy.

Photos showed the uniquely dressed fashion, loving couple walking the streets of the Italian city of Florence. West, who has been in his Camilo era, walking around barefoot, kept the trend going, with Censori also ditching her shoes. While he wore an all-black look, Censori was the opposite, wearing all white. The unique outfit included a scarf worn like a durag.

They were spotted enjoying gelato, with Ye looking happier than ever licking his waffle cone. It seems Censori couldn’t finish her cup of ice cream because Ye was spotted double fisting, holding her cup.

It’s unclear if the couple decided to visit Italy for a good summer, vacation or if they are doing some work for his brand Yeezy, where she is Head of Architecture.

The couple, who reportedly married in a small private ceremony that may not be legally recognized, seem like two peas in a pod. Sources recently gushed about their relationship telling Us Weekly the couple is “in the honeymoon phase.” “They are having a blast traveling right now, and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music, and being inspired,” the insider said.

The couple has been spotted spending time with Ye’s daughter North West, who he shares with Kardashian. They’ve attended church services and other events together. As for how Kardashian feels about it, a source told ET, “Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine.”