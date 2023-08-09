Bianca Censori’s style transformation: before and after Kanye West

Kanye West, 47, and his “wife, Bianca Censori, 28, have been grabbing attention lately with their unique fashion choices. Censori, a longtime architect at the former billionaire’s brand Yeezy, has been rocking short bleached blonde hair, recently going brunette, since she got into a serious relationship with the rapper.

Censori’s﻿ fashion sense seems reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s when West was dressing her. When Censori suddenly emerged into the public eye, it escalated to the point where conspiracy theories surfaced about who she is.

As curiosity about her grows, people have delved into her past, revealing a surprising transformation. A viral TikTok video featured old photos from her previous social media accounts, showcasing a different style and look.



In the photos from her past, Censori had long brown hair and actually bore a striking resemblance to Kardashian. Now it seems like the architect’s social media profiles are purged of all past posts, or deleted.



Bianca’s Journey to Becoming Mrs. West

Censoriw has been head of architecture for Yeezy for years, but she first caught public attention in January, two months after West finalized his divorce. Soon after, it was reported they married in a small private ceremony, and West was spotted wearing a wedding ring.

A source recently told Us Weekly the couple is “in the honeymoon phase.” “They are having a blast traveling right now, and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music, and being inspired.”

According to the insider, she has been helping him with, “some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting.”

While their marriage might not hold legal recognition, they do seem pretty serious. The couple has been spotted spending time with Ye’s daughter North West, who he shares with Kardashian. They’ve attended church services and other events together. As for how Kardashian feels about it, a source told ET, “Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine.”