Kourtney Kardashian shows off her baby bump in an itty bitty red bikini

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her pregnancy on June 16, and by the look of her bump, her due date is getting close! On Tuesday, the mom of 3 shared a jaw-dropping gallery on Instagram wearing an itty bitty red bikini.

Kourtney posed and gently held her baby bump, which has grown rapidly since the Blink-182 reveal.

The 44-year-old shared a heartwarming caption about the joy she feels being pregnant. “Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor, and joy,” she wrote. Soon-to-be father Travis Barker commented, “The most beautiful,” with a pregnant lady emoji.

FROM HEARTWARMING TO SHADY ACCUSATIONS

Although the caption was sweet and full of love, there were plenty of people who found a reason to hate in the comments. Some Instagram users accused her of shading her sisters Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian, who used a surrogate after their first and second pregnancy. “Total dig to the sisters who didn’t, they were more worried about their bodies. Props to you for keeping it real” read one of the top-liked comments.

Others thought she was somehow shading her own children. Kourtney already shares three children with ex Scott Disick—Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8. There are plenty of comments like, “You have 3 other kids Kourtney.”

Thankfully, there were some grounded voices of reason. “The amount that people read into things with them just to be difficult. Carrying ANY baby is the greatest blessing and joy when it’s something you’ve been desperately trying for or wanting. That doesn’t negate her love for her other children. Good lord,” one user wrote.

Kourtney and Travis’ road to pregnancy

The married couple was very open about their desire and struggles to have children. In 2022 they tried IVF, but she stopped after it took a toll on her health. “The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it’s for so many people, but it’s just not for me,” she said on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast.

In the end, she decided to let destiny take its course. “I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis,” she continued.

“So, I feel like if it’s truly meant to be it will happen. We are, for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby,“ Kourtney said hopeful, and it worked!