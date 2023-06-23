Who is Tia Blanco? The future sister-in-law of Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner will soon have another sister-in-law. The daughters of Caitlyn Jenner have four half-siblings: Brody, Brandon, Burt, and Cassandra. Over the weekend, Brody, who appeared on 11 episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, got down on one knee to propose to his pregnant girlfriend, Tiarah “Tia” Blanco.



From the photos, it does not appear any of the Kardashians were in attendance. Caitlyn and Brody’s brother Brandon Jenner were spotted in the photos, but Kendall and Kylie were noticeably missing. Brody does not follow Khloe,Kim orKourtney on Instagram and only follows Kendall and Kylie. While the current relationship status between the siblings is unknown, Tiarah will be joining the Jenner family, and Kylie and Kendall will be aunties again.

So who is the soon-to-be mom?

Tia won ABC’s only season of The Ultimate Surfer, alongside Zeke Lau

Tiarah, who goes by Tia, was born May 5, 1997. She is Filipino-American and was born in Puerto Rico. Her father is Simon Blanco and her mother is Sina Blanco. Simon was in the coastguard and she told Naluda Magazine, “We always found ourselves living on the coasts.” She also has a sister named Aja. Her family eventually settled in San Clemente, California.

A professional surfer and businesswoman

Tia is a world champion

Living on the coast, Blanco said surfing came naturally for her family. She began surfing at the early age of 3 and had the support of her family when she started competing. Ranked in the top 50 female surfers in the world by the World Surf League, she won first place Gold medal at the 2015 International Surfing Association Open Women’s World Surfing Championship in Popoyo, Nicaragua, and again in the 2016 Championship in Playa Jacó, Costa Rica. She was also a star on ABC’s “Ultimate Surfer.”

Tia, who is a vegan advocate is also a businesswoman. In 2018, she and her sister Aja launched a cruelty-free, vegan skincare line called Dear Self.



Her relationship with Brody:

The couple has not shared their love story, but according to TMZ, who reported they were dating in May 2022, they met in Hawaii when Brody was there on a family vacation. They went surfing and had an instant connection. The nature lovers began traveling together and their relationship moved quickly, with the couple announcing their pregnancy Janaury 1, 2022.



They found out earlier this year that they will be welcoming a baby girl.