Caitlyn’s first wife was Chrystie Crownover, from 1972 until 1981. Their first son Burt was born September 6, 1978, and is 43 years old. The oldest Jenner son has three children with his girlfriend Valerie Pitalo. He is a professional truck racer, and has loved racing since his dad took him go-karting as a child, he revealed in a 2015 Esquire profile, per Hollywood Life. In August 2021, he shared a photo of Netflix’s documentary Untold Caitlyn Jenner with his 263k followers explaining that it was the best feature he has have ever seen about his dad. “I give the director and team a ton of credit, I’ve seen a lot of specials, articles, interviews, etc of my dad, but this one was the best,” he wrote. “I think it was extra special for me because it was cool to finally see my mom get the credit I believe she deserves,” he added, about his mom Chrystie.