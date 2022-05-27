Caitlyn Jenner reportedly ‘shocked’ she wasn’t invited to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding

Two days after it was revealed Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, there has been some intel into how Caitlyn is feeling about it. A source told Page Six that she is, “shocked.”



2016 photo of Kourtney and Caitlyn

As we mentioned, Caitlyn has been in Kourtney’s life since she was around 12 years old and helped raise her and her sisters. A TMZ insider said that while there is no bad blood, Kourtney didn’t feel obliged to send the invite since they no longer see or speak to each other that much. While that may be true, a source close to Caitlyn told Page Six, “She is shocked.”

It’s been reported that the couple is planning on throwing another party in Los Angeles for the rest of their family and friends like Rob Kardashian Jr, who was also not in attendance. But there is no word on if Caitlyn was on that guest list.

The Jenner Racing founder has said in the past that her former stepdaughters do not want her in their lives. “I don’t talk to them anymore,” she said during a press tour for her book “Secrets of My Life” in 2017. “Kim and I haven’t talked in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt. I don’t know what the future holds. We will see,” the author continued, speaking about Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian.

As noted by Page Six, it’s not the first time that the Olympian has been shocked by her exclusion. When the famous family reality show moved to Hulu, Caitlyn was not offered a contract, and she said she was shocked to learn through the press she was, “explicitly excluded.”

Caitlyn’s initial tweet was somewhat positive writing, “I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.”

She later reiterated there was no bad blood, but admitted she was still shocked. “Of course no bad blood. I love my family and am thrilled for the show continuing. But I was shocked to learn through the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show,” Caitlyn added.