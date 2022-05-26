Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘fake eating’ in Beyond Meat ad

Kim Kardashian has another job to add to her resume. The ‘mostly vegan’ reality star is now Beyond Meat’s ‘Chief Taste Consultant.’ This week Kardashian and Beyond Meat announced the news on social media with a clever video where the Skims founder says her greatest asset is her taste.



©Beyond Meat





“I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset – my taste,” she says in the video. However, fans quickly noticed that at no point in the video does it show the 41-year-old actually taking a bite of the food. “Fake eating… I see you,” reads one of the top liked comments.

The whole thing is actually pretty funny. In the clip, Kardashian is holding half a cheeseburger that is perfectly intact while she is chewing. “She didn’t even take a bite of the burger,” one user commented. “The hamburger wasn’t bitten” another added.



©Beyond Meat







Elsewhere in the video, the mom of 4 has a slice of plant based sausage on her fork and is chewing, but the fork reappears on-screen with the piece of sausage still there. “You didn’t show her actually consuming the product… Did she actually eat it? No thanks lol” another person wrote.