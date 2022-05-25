Why Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian weren’t at Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had their closest family and friends in Italy as they said “I do” for the third time. However, two people were noticeably missing from Kourtney’s side: her little brother Robert Kardashian Jr. and Caitlyn Jenner. Days after the wedding of the year, sources have shared insight as to why they weren’t in Portofino.
Caitlyn Jenner
Although Caitlyn has been in Kourtney’s life since she was around 12 years old, a source told TMZ, that she was not invited. They noted that the couple has no hard feelings toward her, and they just wanted a very small and intimate ceremony. As for the status of Kourt and Caitlyn’s relationship? The insider said they don’t see or speak to each other that much, so the Poosh founder didn’t feel an obligation to invite her. The Olympian wasn’t too bored though, as she was cheering on her team Jenner Racing in Barcelona.
Rob Kardashian
As for little brother Rob? He did get an invitation but decided to sit this one out due to his desire for privacy. A source told Page Six, that the “high profile party” would have made him “uncomfortable. “Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister,” they said. Thankfully his sister didn’t seem to have any hard feelings, as the insider noted she was “understanding” of his decision.
A second source told the outlet that Rob plans on celebrating with the newlyweds once they return to California.
It’s been reported that the couple is holding another reception in Los Angeles, for the rest o their family and friends. “There are lots of people that they still have to celebrate within L.A.,” an insider told In Touch.
“Kourtney’s grandma is so important to her, as is Travis’ dad, [Randy Barker], and they couldn’t make the trip, which is why they were the witnesses at the L.A. license ceremony,” they added. We will have to wait and see if Rob attends the big party in LA.
As for who did attend the wedding, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian,Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner stood proudly at the Castella Brown Castle as they watched the couple say “I do.” Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well and Kendall’s boo Devin Booker were there as well. While Pete Davidson and Travis Scott were not in attendance, North West and Stormi Webster were there to keep their moms Kim and Kylie company.
Kourtney and Scott Disick’s children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, watched their mother say I do, for the first time, as they were not at the Santa Barbara ceremony or the practice wedding in Vegas. And Travis’ children, who he shares with ex Shanna MoaklerAlabama, Atiana and Landon were also in attendance. Needless to say, neither of their exes got the invitation.