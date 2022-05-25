Why Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian weren’t at Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had their closest family and friends in Italy as they said “I do” for the third time. However, two people were noticeably missing from Kourtney’s side: her little brother Robert Kardashian Jr. and Caitlyn Jenner. Days after the wedding of the year, sources have shared insight as to why they weren’t in Portofino.

Caitlyn Jenner

Although Caitlyn has been in Kourtney’s life since she was around 12 years old, a source told TMZ, that she was not invited. They noted that the couple has no hard feelings toward her, and they just wanted a very small and intimate ceremony. As for the status of Kourt and Caitlyn’s relationship? The insider said they don’t see or speak to each other that much, so the Poosh founder didn’t feel an obligation to invite her. The Olympian wasn’t too bored though, as she was cheering on her team Jenner Racing in Barcelona.

Rob Kardashian

As for little brother Rob? He did get an invitation but decided to sit this one out due to his desire for privacy. A source told Page Six, that the “high profile party” would have made him “uncomfortable. “Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister,” they said. Thankfully his sister didn’t seem to have any hard feelings, as the insider noted she was “understanding” of his decision.

A second source told the outlet that Rob plans on celebrating with the newlyweds once they return to California.