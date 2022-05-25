Caitlyn Jenner details ‘difficult’ relationship with Kanye West: ‘We don’t need more rappers’

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship from her point of view, in comparison to her new relationship with Pete Davidson.

During her latest interview on ‘The Pivot Podcast’ 72-year-old reality star revealed that “he was very difficult to live with,” in reference to Kim’s marriage with the rapper.

“We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family,” Caitlyn said about Pete.

And while the former athlete says that Kanye was supportive and on her “side” during her transition in 2015, she still describes the singer as a “very complicated guy.”

Caitlyn also shared that she recently spent time with Kim and Pete in her Malibu home, revealing that she is “actually really into” their new relationship, admitting he is “very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye.”

“Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy,” Caitlyn declared.

It seems the famous Kardashiand and the successful comedian are going strong with their romance, as they have been spotted together on multiple dates, walking hand in hand at red carpets and she even described him as “truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet,” in a recent episode of her Hulu series.