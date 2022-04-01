Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as contributor: ‘I am humbled by this opportunity’

Caitlyn Jenner is sharing her excitement to be chosen as a contributor for Fox News, as it was announced by CEO Suzanne Scott, with the reality star and former gubernatorial candidate in California, providing analysis on the platform.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience,” Scott stated, with the new Fox contributor working on Thursday’s edition of ‘Hannity.’

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Caitlyn shared.

The former Olympian recently discussed Disney’s efforts in Florida to oppose the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and has shared her thoughts on trans women participation in sports, agreeing with Governor DeSantis views on denouncing swimmer Lia Thomas’ NCAA championship win for participating on the competition as a trans woman.

Caitlyn said that Thomas wasn’t “the rightful winner,” adding that runner-up Emma Weyant should be the champion, despite coming in second place, and declaring that “WOKENESS is killing women’s sports!”

“We need to protect women’s sports,” Jenner told Fox News,“I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially at Penn or anybody she’s competing against… It’s not good for women’s sports. It’s unfortunate that this is happening.”