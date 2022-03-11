Even though she is not a cast member, Caitlyn Jenner is happy about the Kardashians‘ upcoming Hulu show. The 72-year-old reality tv personality and former athlete took to social media to show her support for her family and the new project, The Kardashians.

Caitlyn, who appeared as Bruce Jenner in multiple seasons of the long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will reportedly not join Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in the new program.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14. New episodes will air every Thursday.

Still, Jenner thinks working alongside her daughters and stepdaughter was a “highlight” of her life and wishes them well in their new journey. “I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life,” Caitlyn tweeted. “To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.”

I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family. https://t.co/NDd2jJaQQE — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 11, 2022

The episodes will also include Kim's process to host Saturday Night Live.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” a synopsis for the show reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

According to People, the show will recount Kim’s journey to becoming an attorney while running her businesses and raising her four children. It is unknown if the reality tv show will include details regarding her divorce from Kanye West or her relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.