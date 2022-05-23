Kim Kardashian shows love and support to her boyfriend Pete Davidson following his exit from ‘Saturday Night Live’

After eight years as an official cast member, Pete Davidson’s final appearance on Saturday Night Live was May 21. His girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, made sure to show love and support during the bittersweet moment.

“In case you haven’t heard this lately, I love you. I love you so f—ing much, and I’m so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things,” the reality tv star wrote on her Instagram story. “Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

The comedian previously confirmed on a “Weekend Update” skit that he was exiting the late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels. “Lorne accidentally gifted me a sock, so I’m now free,” he said, referencing Harry Potter’s Dobby.

“I remember when I auditioned for SNL, he looked me in the eye and said, ‘I don’t think you’re right for this show — so let’s screw this up together.’ And that’s exactly what we did. That’s why people who think I don’t deserve this job shouldn’t hate me since we have so much in common…like if anything, I should inspire hope — that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live,” he added.

“Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me, and believing in me, and allowing me to have a place to call home with memories that will last a lifetime — thank you, guys,” he concluded.

Although Pete doesn’t have social media, he released a statement using his good friend Dave Sirus’ account. “I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion,” he wrote. “Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home,” he concluded.