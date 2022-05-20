Kim Kardashian already has a huge mansion in Hidden Hills, but she decided to buy the property next door. The home was described as a “fixer-upper” property, but the inside is pretty stunning and shows no signs of wear and tear. Kim definitely wanted the one-acre property because she paid $6.3 million on it, which was $800,000 more than the $5.5 million asking price, per Dirt. The news comes after reports Kim encouraged Pete Davidson to move to LA. “Pete’s considering getting a place close to Kim in LA to make life easy, and for him to spend more time there - and Kim is encouraging this,” a source told The Sun.

“When Pete is in LA to visit her, he doesn’t stay at her house unless the kids are away. Pete has met her kids, but Kim is really protective of them and doesn’t want them overwhelmed or feeling confused,” the insider continued. ﻿We will have to wait and see if Kim, Davidson, and her ex-husband Kanye West all end up neighbors, as the rapper purchased a home right across the street from Kim for $4.5 million in December. In the meantime, check out the Skim’s founder’s new property below.