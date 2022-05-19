Kim Kardashian found out she passed the baby bar at Red Lobster

Kim Kardashian might have a new lucky restaurant - Red Lobster. Not only does the chain restaurant give you unlimited delicious cheddar biscuits, but it’s also the location she found out she passed the baby bar after failing the exam three times in 2 years. The 41-year-old was there celebrating North West, who won her first basketball game. Thankfully the 8-year-old was more than happy to share the night of celebration with her mom once she found out she passed.



The Red Lobster revelation came on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which shared insight into how much Kim cares about the work she has done helping marginalized inmates on death row scheduled for execution. While Kim works with attorneys, she is hoping to one day become one herself, like her father Robert Kardashian.

In the episode, Kim leaves the restaurant and enters her car with her assistant Tracy Romulus, and children North and Saint West. “I go in the car because if I’m upset I don’t want to have everyone stare,” Kim explained in the confessional. In the clip Kim asks for prayers and North takes the lead, “Jesus please make my mom’s bar exam be good,” she exclaims.

The Skims founder was worried she didn’t pass the exam and would therefore be unable to continue with her law school journey. “You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times. This was the last time I could ever take it, so if I don’t [pass] then this law school journey is over for me,” she says in the confessional.

After a failed password attempt, Kim realized she passed the test, and the car erupted in screams. “I passed!” “Is this real?” She said before breaking into tears. “I’m so happy. Like, I literally didn’t think I did.”

Kim called law school professor Chuck Shonholtz to share the news with tears in her eyes. “I’m at Red Lobster! North won her first basketball game ever, and we came to Red Lobster and I’m in the car,” she told him.

North was more than happy to share her big basketball win with her mom and said they could celebrate before encouraging her to call Kanye West. “Here, you can,” Kim told her as they made their way back into the fresh and savory restaurant.

Of course, passing the baby bar does not mean Kim is a lawyer, even if Pete Davidson’s tattoo says otherwise. She still has to pass the California bar exam, which is considered one of the hardest in the country, with one of the lowest past rates. The test Kim took is the First-Year Law Students Examination, which is necessary to take an apprenticeship path.