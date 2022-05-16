Kylie Jenner’s fans are obsessed with her ‘perfect’ driver’s license photo

A recent photo of Kylie Jenner has fans going wild. Except it is isn’t a red carpet photo, or glamorous photoshoot, it’s her California driver’s license. On Sunday, the beauty mogul shared a pic of her ID without a caption, letting her perfect pout speak for itself. The photo has over 7.7 million likes with people gushing over how great the photo is. Fans like Johnny Cyrus wrote, “I wish my ID was this perfect.”



©Kylie Jenner





Driver’s license photos are known for being notoriously bad, because you typically only have 1 take to get the right photo. “I could never,” one fan commented. “One of the most iconic photos” another wrote.

Kylie isn’t the only member of the family to share her flawless ID photos. Back in 2014, Kim Kardashian shared her passport photo that would be accompaning her new last name after marrying Kanye West. “New passport pic #Mrs.West #NameChange“ she wrote in the caption.