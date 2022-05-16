Kylie Jenner’s fans are obsessed with her ‘perfect’ driver’s license photo

A recent photo of Kylie Jenner has fans going wild. Except it is isn’t a red carpet photo, or glamorous photoshoot, it’s her California driver’s license. On Sunday, the beauty mogul shared a pic of her ID without a caption, letting her perfect pout speak for itself. The photo has over 7.7 million likes with people gushing over how great the photo is. Fans like Johnny Cyrus wrote, “I wish my ID was this perfect.”
Driver’s license photos are known for being notoriously bad, because you typically only have 1 take to get the right photo. “I could never,” one fan commented. “One of the most iconic photos” another wrote.
Kylie isn’t the only member of the family to share her flawless ID photos. Back in 2014, Kim Kardashian shared her passport photo that would be accompaning her new last name after marrying Kanye West. “New passport pic #Mrs.West #NameChange“ she wrote in the caption.
Back in 2017 the famous family got creative with sister Khloe Kardashain’s. Following her divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloe legally dropped “Odom” from her last name and her assistants presented her with a name change cake to celebrate.
Kim documented the celebration on Snapchat at the time explaining, “You guys, look what Khloé’s assistants got for her because she got a new passport without her old last name. It’s her new last name.”
It’s unclear if the photo was based on Khloe’s pic but the cake also had some minor adjustments, like her weight that was listed as “skinny b***h.” Her address was also listed as “13 Freedom Lane,” an apparent jab at her “freedom” following the divorce.