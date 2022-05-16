Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and more unveiled as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2022 cover models

The cover stars for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue have been revealed.

The iconic magazine unveiled the beautiful covers on Monday, May 16, announcing four women as the models for this year’s highly-anticipated release: Pop culture icon Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara, model Maye Musk, and singer Yumi Nu.

Of course, the SI Swimsuit covers mean we get to see these ladies in a plethora of stunning suits, but along with the photoshoots come interviews with the stars. In Kardashian’s feature, the SKIMS founder wrote a letter to her younger self, revealing that she is currently on the road to becoming a “more private person.”

“When you get here, to May 2022, you’re not going to be content,” Kim wrote. “You’re still going to be looking for that next ‘it.’ And when you find it, you’re going to do it—we’re going to do it—like we always do: to the fullest.”

Kim continued, “It’s easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it’s not about you anymore. It’s about family. It’s about helping other people. For years you’ll be putting yourself out there… But you’re going to become a more private person and you’re going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there—the actual narrative, the truth—isn’t by engaging but by doing.”

For Ciara’s feature, she didn’t write a letter to her younger self, but she got something just as special: one from her husband, Russell Wilson.