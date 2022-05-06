Kim Kardashian lets fans in on son Psalm’s extravagant 3rd birthday party

Fresh off of her contraversial appearance at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian is tuning out all the noise and focusing on her kids.

On Thursday, May 5, the mother of four threw her youngest child, Psalm West, an over-the-top birthday party in celebration of turning 3. The Hulk-themed party obviously featured a whole lot of green, with cascading bundles of balloons, photoshopped pictures of Psalm as the character, and different iterations of big green fists absolutely everywhere.

©Kim Kardashian





For lucky guests in attendance, there were plenty of favors offered at the party, including a plush Hulk hand and a churro wrapped in paper with Psalm as the Hulk. Plus, kids were able to create their own slime concoction at a special station featuring all the ingredients needed.

Among her Instagram Stories from the special day, Kardashian shared a shot of one child testing out the slime-making process on her Story.

“Look at everything you guys get to put in there!” she says in the video.

©Kim Kardashian





In the same clip, Psalm can be seen riding on a new green-and-purple mini electric car. “Psalm-y, what have you got there?” Kardashian asked as he rode around on his latest gadget.

While showing off the meticulous planning that must have gone into this party, Kardashian tagged three local businesses that assisted in pulling the whole thing off: Wild Child Party, a Long Beach-based party supply shop; Little Artist Party, a Los Angeles-based kids‘ entertainment company; and Pop Ink Design Studio, an event design and art company from Los Angeles.