Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West and calls Kim Kardashian’s place ‘home’

Pete Davidson is ready to talk about Kanye West. The comedian stayed quiet for some time when it came to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband and father of her children, but the stand-up comedian is ready to use this chapter of his life for laughs.



Davidson took the stage last week at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival where he went on for over 3 minutes about how he’s had a ‘really weird year,’ “Kanye told me I had AIDS... And he’s a genius,” Davidson joked. The funny guy went on to compare his antics to Mrs. Doubtfire, “does anyone else hope that like Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?” He quipped. And while it may have gone unnoticed, he then called Kardashian’s place, his “home.” “I come home one day and they’re like ‘this is the new housekeeper’ and he’s like, ‘What’s up fam,” So what did Davidson mean by, “I come home?” Is it possible Kardashian has let him move in?



While Kardashian may have let Davidson move into her giant mansion, last week he shared a video inside of a home that fans believe is his new L.A. rental. As noted by The Sun, Netflix is a Joke shared the clip on their Instagram page to promote the show. Fans took to Reddit to talk about the gorgeous property, “I don’t know if he rented or bought it, but he’s been living in it for weeks. It’s about 20 min from Kim’s,“ one speculated.

Earlier this year there were reports that Davidson was looking for a place to live in LA, to be closer to Kim. In January, an Insider told US Weekly, “Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there.”