Pete Davidson helped Kim Kardashian relax when Marilyn Monroe’s dress didn’t fit

Kim Kardashian might have worn Marilyn Monroe’s dress on the Met Gala’s red carpet on Monday night, but there’s one part of her body it wouldn’t fit, and you can probably guess what it was. Kim shocked many when she revealed that she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to get the dress over her body. In a clip obtained by TMZ, Davidson was there to try and help Kim relax when it looked like it still wouldn’t fit after the crash diet.



In the video, multiple people are trying to get the delicate dress over Kim and her famous backside. “Do I need to put on another pair of shapewear?” Kim asks as 6 hands try and get it over her.

Davidson sat down and watched the shenanigans before standing up to hold Kim’s hand and ensure his girlfriend she was “good.” According to the Saturday Night Live star, it wouldn’t even go halfway up the firs time she tried it. “Relax,” he says before Kim asks, “should I go to the gym?”

The comedian continued to tell her to relax while they eventually got the dress over her curves. There was no way the zipper was ever going to make it up her butt so they camouflaged it and added the white fur coat she draped over to hide it.



Ripleys Believe It or Not, have been sharing clips from the fitting on Instagram where they insisted “great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history.” They also revealed that Kim changed into a replica dress after the red carpet she struggled to climb up.

Kim may be happy with how the dress looked, but her boasting about the crash diet has many people upset. Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart shared her disappointment on Instagram writing in her stories, “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f***ing dress?”