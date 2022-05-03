Fans can’t get over Kris Jenner’s resemblance to Jackie Kennedy at the Met Gala

Kris Jenner is used to her daughters stealing the show, but at the Met Gala, she got just as much attention as her famous children.

During her appearance at fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 2, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch revealed that she was inspired by an American style icon when picking out her look for the extravagant event.

“This is Oscar de la Renta,” the 66-year-old told E! on the red carpet of her one-shoulder yellow gown, which she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelery and a Judith Leiber bag. “So, [I’m] just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight.”

Of course, the most commotion was caused by Jenner’s hair. Fans know the momager to sport her signature pixie cut, but on Monday, she opted for a Jackie O. bob with flipped out ends and side-swept bangs.

“I just kind of liked it with the dress,” she told PEOPLE. “Very ‘60s. Appropriate for tonight. It’s such a glamorous night and I wanted to do something a little different.”

Even without seeing her own comments about the dress and hair, fans couldn’t help but make the Kennedy comparison, with tweets and tiktoks all over the internet comparing Kris to Jackie.