Fans can’t get over Kris Jenner’s resemblance to Jackie Kennedy at the Met Gala

Kris Jenner is used to her daughters stealing the show, but at the Met Gala, she got just as much attention as her famous children.
During her appearance at fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 2, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch revealed that she was inspired by an American style icon when picking out her look for the extravagant event.
“This is Oscar de la Renta,” the 66-year-old told E! on the red carpet of her one-shoulder yellow gown, which she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelery and a Judith Leiber bag. “So, [I’m] just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight.”
Of course, the most commotion was caused by Jenner’s hair. Fans know the momager to sport her signature pixie cut, but on Monday, she opted for a Jackie O. bob with flipped out ends and side-swept bangs.
“I just kind of liked it with the dress,” she told PEOPLE. “Very ‘60s. Appropriate for tonight. It’s such a glamorous night and I wanted to do something a little different.”
Even without seeing her own comments about the dress and hair, fans couldn’t help but make the Kennedy comparison, with tweets and tiktoks all over the internet comparing Kris to Jackie.
This year marks the first time all Kardashian-Jenner sisters— Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — attended the Met Gala together. Just like the proud mom she is, Kris says she loved getting to spend every second getting ready for the glamorous night with her daughters.
“Well, it’s a process and there [are] a lot of us. I’m so proud of all of their looks, and we all got ready together today,” she told Vogue. “I’m going to get to the top [of the stairs] and just watch them walk in, which I love to do.”