Kim Kardashian says her boyfriend Pete Davidson uses SKIMS underwear

‘The Kardashian’ star recently revealed which SKIMS items the comedian owns

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is very supportive of her business. The Kardashian star recently revealed which SKIMS items the comedian owns. During an interview with E! News‘ Erin Lim Rhodes at the Revolve Festival Coachella party on April 16, the businesswoman and reality tv personality said he wears several pieces.

“[Pete] has the boyfriend collection,” Kim said, “the shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It’s the most soft and comfy ever.”

Kim also said she loves sharing clothes with her mom Kris Jenner. “That look, my mom killed it. She wore it better,” she said, referring to an old gold-and-black striped suit. “We love sharing clothes. I brought something, and it just wasn’t for me, and I was like, ‘Mom, you need this. It’s gonna look so good on you,‘ and she was so excited.”

Kardashian is a fashion icon, but when looking back at some of her outfits, she remembered the “worst outfit of her life.”

“I thought I was killing it,” Kim commented on one of her looks from 2006, including a Fendi belt, Fendi boots, and a Fendi bag.

Kim Kardashian during US Weekly’s Hot Hollywood: “Fresh 15”

The mom of four also spoke about the Louis Vuitton Miroir bag she wore in coordination with Paris Hilton. “I wouldn’t let her put a thing in there. They were both my bags, and I had gotten them as a gift and I told her, ‘Do you see what your purses looks like? You’re not allowed to put one thing in that bag,‘” she shared. “’If you get a stain, if you spill one thing in my bag, I’ll kill you.‘ So I said, ‘Let’s use mine, and you can put your purse inside of mine, and I’ll get out whatever you need. But you’re not touching that bag on the inside.’”

According to Kardashian, among her favorite looks is her all-black 2021 Balenciaga Met Gala outfit. “Anna Wintour hadn’t seen that look, and when I saw her inside, I was like, ‘Anna, it’s me, it’s Kim,‘ and then I’d zip the thing off because we were inside, and I could take it off,” Kim said. “And she’s like, ‘Oh my god, I had no idea what your look was.’”

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Still, there is one look that reigns overall. “I would save my Versace gold Met dress,” she revealed.


