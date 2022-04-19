Kim Kardashian claims she never wore underwear until Skims

Kim Kardashian is her best model and ambassador when it comes to Skims. On Monday, the billionaire showed off some of the brand’s underwear on social media and said she never wore panties until Skims invented the dip thong style. “I never wore underwear until we invented this style,” she said per DailyMail. While it’s a personal choice whether you do or don’t wear underwear, it looks like Kardashian told Cara Delevingne she started wearing underwear for the first time back in 2015, which was four years before Skims was established.



While there are bigger enigmas in the world, aside from when Kardashian really started wearing underwear, it is a pretty hilarious mystery. In 2015, Pete Davidson’s girlfriend was interviewed by the model for LOVE magazine, issue 13 Spring/Summer. After asking Kim if she had any desire to have a same-sex experience (she doesn’t), the model changed course and asked, “what is your favorite underwear?” Kim replied, “I only just started wearing underwear a month ago, and I never wore underwear until then. I like Hanky Panky underwear.”



Delevingne said she likes sexy panties and explained that she just started wearing Spanx, “They have crotchless ones also,” she said. Kim was familiar with the crotchless Spanx but revealed the messy she problem she has whenever she wears them, “Oh, the ones where you can pee? But I always pee all over my Spanx, it’s a disaster. They aren’t crotchless enough!”