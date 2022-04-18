Khloé, Kim, and Kris Jenner post heartfelt tributes for Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday

April 18 marks a special occassion in the Kardashian-Jenner family: Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum turns 43 today, putting a close to a year that brought her so many exciting changes, including an engagement to her fiancé Travis Barker. Even though there’s still a long day of celebrating to go, Kourtney’s famous family members are already sharing their heartfelt tributes on social media.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, was one of the first to wish the Poosh founder a happy birthday, posting several photos of her and Kourt in matching blue SKIMS swimsuits.

“Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you!” she wrote in her caption. “Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash!”

Kim continued, “Happiness looks so good on you,” seemingly referencing Kourt’s whirlwind romance with Travis. “I love you so much!!!”

Kris Jenner also wished her daughter a happy birthday, sharing a bunch of throwback photos on Instagram to show her eldest child at different stages in her life.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!!” the momager wrotein her caption. “You are my first born little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born.”

Kris continued, “You are such an amazing daughter, mommy, sister, cousin, auntie and fiancé!!!!!! I am so very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy...I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can ever explain...you are my heart. Happy Birthday sweet girl.”