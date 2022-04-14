Kim, Khloe, & Kourtney Kardashian go out for lunch, look amazing as usual

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted out for lunch in Los Angeles. The three looked predictably great, with Kim wearing an outfit that sparked instant conversation.

©GrosbyGroup



Kourtney looked beautiful and confident in her outfit.

The three sisters met up at Il Fornaio in Woodland Hills, an upscale bakery with a variety of locations across the country. But first, let’s get into those outfits. Kourtney wore the most minimalistic of the three, even if it’s still a memorable look. She had on a white long shirt with a marked cut, showing off some stomach while reaching her thighs in the back. She paired it with a black skirt, some boots and sunglasses.

©GrosbyGroup



Khloe also wore a great outfit, with some instantly iconic pants.

Khloe wore an outfit that looked like upscale workout gear. She wore a black long sleeve top and some black and white pants with patterns in them. She had her hair up in a ponytail and had on some black heels.