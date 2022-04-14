Kim, Khloe, & Kourtney Kardashian go out for lunch, look amazing as usual

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted out for lunch in Los Angeles. The three looked predictably great, with Kim wearing an outfit that sparked instant conversation.
The three sisters met up at Il Fornaio in Woodland Hills, an upscale bakery with a variety of locations across the country. But first, let’s get into those outfits. Kourtney wore the most minimalistic of the three, even if it’s still a memorable look. She had on a white long shirt with a marked cut, showing off some stomach while reaching her thighs in the back. She paired it with a black skirt, some boots and sunglasses.
Khloe wore an outfit that looked like upscale workout gear. She wore a black long sleeve top and some black and white pants with patterns in them. She had her hair up in a ponytail and had on some black heels.
Lastly, Kim wore a bright red leather skirt with a flaming sweatshirt. She had on matching red leather gloves and boots, tying off an impressive yet warm-looking outfit, especially for Los Angeles weather.
According to TMZ, the sisters appear to be shooting for their new Hulu series, with producers of the show waiting for them outside of the restaurant.
“The Kardashians” dropped on Hulu today, April 14th, with episodes airing on a weekly basis. While the first season has wrapped, The Kardashian family is currently working on season 2. The series, which picks up months after the original E! series concluded, promises to deliver on all of the Kardashian drama that has developed throughout the past year, from new relationships to ongoing divorces, messy breakups and new businesses.