The reason why Kourtney Kardashian had to make the first move with Travis Barker

Supposed you are into this good-looking bold, secure guy, he asks you out, but he is taking too much to kiss you! That’s precisely what happened to Kourtney Kardashian!

The Poosh founder revealed how she and her now-fiancé became an item. Although the pair had been friends and neighbors for years and lowkey were attracted to each other, Kourtney was the one who decided to make the first move. Go Kourt!

During Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere, Kardashian said she “always” felt attracted to Travis. “I was definitely always attracted to Travis,“ she reveals, adding that during the pandemic, they became closer. One night they reunite to watch a movie, and that’s when Kourt goes for the lips. ”He was taking a long time,“ she said. “I was like, I don’t have time for this movie marathon. So, I made the first move.”

In the clip, she also reveals more details about how they went from neighbors to future husband and wife. “Travis is my boyfriend. Our homes are a block away from each other. He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years,” she said. “We used to work out together, all of the time. Just us doing stuff on a friend level, we could just be ourselves. We fell in love, and now, he’s my boyfriend.”

As we previously reported, Barker and Kardashian allegedly tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards. According to TMZ, the pair eloped and said, “I do” at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday. Sources close to Kardashian and Barker didn’t allow the venue to take pictures and decided to bring their photographer and security team to keep everything intimate.

But then, in a hilarious twist, the “ceremony,” which included an Elvis Presley officiant, was just for fun. Page Six revealed there was nothing legal about their ceremony, and it was all just for fun. “They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” an insider said. Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates show that they never applied for or received one.