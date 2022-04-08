Last night The Kardashians premiered ﻿at the Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. The Hulu series held a star-studded event that featured Kim and Pete, Khloe, True, Kris and the newlyweds, Kourtney and Travis and their blended family.

It was an exciting night filled with some couples making their red carpet debuts. This was the first time that Kourtney and Travis were seen together since they got married in Las Vegas. Also, Scott Disick made his first public appearance with model Rebecca Donaldson, and Pete Davidson joined Kim and were photographed holding hands!

Other special guests included Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, Anastasia Kingsnorth, Yris Palmer, Ben Winson, the Haqq sisters, Stassie Karanikolaou, and Jonathan Cheban.

Scroll below to see all the photos from the premiere and tune in to see the show on April 14th when it becomes available on Hulu.