Amy Schumer opens up about her close friendship with Kim Kardashian

Amy Schumer is opening up about her relationship with Kim Kardashian, describing her as a member of her “support system” and revealing they even keep in touch all the time.

The 40-year-old comedian, who was recently criticized for an “insensitive” joke about Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting, talked about her celebrity friends during her recent interview with Andy Cohen, praising the reality star for her debut on Saturday Night Live in 2021.

“She is a support system and I hope I’m one for her, too,” the comedian revealed, adding that they exchange text messages often, joking “I’m trying to be a model for them but Kim’s not calling me back.”

Amy detailed the moment she gave advice to Kim before her SNL performance, “I think she did amazing. I gave her a lot of advice but I think the best advice I gave her was that, and she did use this as her closing joke, that only 10 million people watch SNL and usually she has like 300 million people watching her.”

She continued, “I said just talk to everybody like they are your friends and I think she took that to heart. But I think she really followed her own advice and her own instincts, which is what we should all do and she just killed it. I learned from her that night.”