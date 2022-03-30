Amy Schumer is ‘still traumatized’ by ‘disturbing’ Oscars incident: ‘I’m in shock’

Amy Schumer is sharing her thoughts on the controversial incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock, three days after the 2022 Oscars ceremony took place in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old co-host, who recently opened up about the criticism she received over her joke involving Kirsten Dunst, says she is still “triggered and traumatized” after processing what happened during the televised show.

She went on to show support for fellow comedian Chris Rock, explaining that “he handled it like a pro,” adding that “the whole thing was so disturbing.” Amy also said there is “so much pain” in Will Smith, and she is “still in shock and stunned and sad.”

“Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed,” the comedian concluded.

The incident continues to become more controversial, following the reactions of more celebrities, including Zoe Kravitz who wrote on her Instagram account, “Here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” accompanied by a photo of her red carpet look.

Wanda Sykes also shared her thoughts on the situation during her latest interview with Ellen DeGeneres, “No one has apologized to us, and we worked really hard to put that show together,” she said.

Will Smith’s mom was also asked about her son’s win and the criticism after the ceremony, stating that this is “the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First tine in his lifetime…I’ve never seen him do that,” adding, “He’s a very even, people person.”