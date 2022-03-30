Amy Schumer denies disrespecting Kirsten Dunst after receiving online criticism: ‘I love her too’

Amy Schumer is speaking up about one of her controversial jokes at the Oscars involving Kirsten Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons, after the comedian received online criticism for calling the actress a “seat filler” while co-hosting the ceremony.

Fans of the Oscar nominee were quick to question if this was a scripted joke as it seemed to be an uncomfortable situation for the two actors, sharing words of encouragement for Kirsten and commenting on Amy’s monologue.

While hosting the show Amy said, “It takes 27,000 people to put on the Oscars and every job is equally important. The gaffers. The camera people. The seat fillers. Everybody, alright. So, what do the seat fillers do?” approaching Kirsten and Jesse, “When you get up to go to the bathroom, or if you’re going to cry because you didn’t win. Actually, let me just show you what seat fillers do.”

The comedian asked Kirsten, “OK, here’s a seat filler. Honey, do you want to go to the bathroom?” she continued, “Seat fillers, love them,” adding, “Jesse, I loved you in Power of the Dog.”

“You know that was my wife, Amy,” the actor said, to which Amy asked, “You’re married to that seat filler?”

Now Amy has cleared the air about her joke, revealing it was all staged. “Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst,” the comedian wrote on social media, “I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”