Amy Schumer opens up about her struggles with motherhood: ‘Your heart feels like it’s outside your body’

Amy Schumer is opening up about the invisible struggles of motherhood, revealing that being a mom is “heaven on earth,” but it also means “a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to.”

The 40-year-old actress who is known for sharing her personal life with fans and followers on social media, including her latest health updates after an endometriosis surgery and liposuction, posted a photo sitting beside her 2-year-old son Gene.

The Hollywood star continued sharing her thoughts, “Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!“

Amy previously gave more insight about her family life with husband Chris Fischer, revealing why they decided to change their son’s middle name ‘Attell,’ after some people on the internet pointed out it didn’t sound right with his first name.

And while they had decided to name their son ‘Attell’ in honor of Amy’s close friend Dave Atell, the couple noticed that the first and middle names together sounded like “genital.”

The comedian talked about it during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, admitting that they were so excited as new parents that the name didn’t cross their minds until “like a month in,” adding “You’re the new parents, just kind of tired and in ecstasy.