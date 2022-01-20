Amy Schumer gives health update after endometriosis surgery and liposuction: ‘It’s been a journey’

Amy Schumer is opening up about her health journey, giving a new update after undergoing a hysterectomy following severe pain due to endometriosis.

The 40-year-old actress is known for sharing her health struggles, constantly posting on social media about her journey, including her kidney infection in 2018 and her battle with Lyme disease in 2020, which was reportedly undiagnosed for years.

Now the Hollywood star is sharing her excitement, looking strong, healthy and feeling better, writing “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey,” showing appreciation for her doctors, adding, “thanks for helping me get my strength back.”

She also explained her decision to undergo surgery: “Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn‘t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

Fans of the actress are praising her decision for being so open about her journey, giving women battling endometriosis a positive outlook, as it is a condition in which tissue grows outside of the uterine cavity, involving the organs inside the pelvis, leading to inflammation and swelling, also causing emotional damage, as it has been reported that the shifting of estrogen levels can cause irritability, anger and frustration, even causing women to suffer depression and anxiety.

Last September the star revealed that her diagnosis gave her a sense of relief after being in so much pain: “All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body.”

She also talked about her cosmetic procedures, admitting she had her face fillers dissolved, adding, “I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them.”