Zoë Kravitz reacts to Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap will go down in history as one of the most outrageous entertainment and live television moments, and the world can’t stop talking about it.

Unfortunately, after Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock, all the historic moments at the 94th Academy Awards were overshadowed, and some celebrities like Zoë Kravitz reacted to the violent act.

The 33-year-old actress took to social media to share a photo of herself on the red carpet with the caption: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Kravitz was among the crowd when Smith stormed the stage after Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith and compared her to Demi Moore in her role of “G.I. Jane.”

Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Less than 24 hours after his shocking behavior, the Oscar-winning actor offered a public apology to Chris Rock, the members of the Academy, the producers, the attendees, and everyone who watched around the world.

The regretful star also apologized to Serena and Venus Williams, their family and King Richard’s crew — the film that earned him the Oscar for Best Actor. His apology comes after reports confirmed Rock would not be pressing charges against Will.