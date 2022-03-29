Will Smith’s mom reacts to Oscars slap: ‘First time I’ve ever seen him go off’

Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, has shared her thoughts on the controversial conflict at the Oscars, involving her son’s reaction to Chris Rock’s off-script joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appeareance.

The 85-year-old mom revealed she was just as shocked as the audience when she saw Will slap the comedian during the televised show, explaining that it is unlikely of him to react angrily.

During a recent interview Carolyn said that this is “the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First tine in his lifetime…I’ve never seen him do that,” adding, “He’s a very even, people person.”

She also said that Will has worked hard throughout his career to achieve worldwide success and recognition, in reference to his Best Actor awards for his role in ‘King Richard,’ revealing his family had been watching the closely the Oscars ceremony.

“I know how he works, how hard he works...I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting,” Carolyn said, explaining that she is proud of her son, “When I heard the name, I was just, ‘Yes!’”

Following the conflict Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock, writing an emotional message about his reaction and sharing his thoughts about Jada’s medical condition, which caused him to react that way.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Will wrote.