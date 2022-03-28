Alopecia areata: Learn more about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair loss condition

In the past 24 hours, almost every headline is referencing the infamous slap actor Will Smith gave comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards after Rock commented about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s look.

After the incident, viewers were confused and wondered if it was part of the show. People didn’t understand what made the star so upset during the fuzz. Later we learned Smith didn’t plan the assault, and his reaction was to defend the mother of his children.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars

“Jada, I can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” the comedian said, referring to the 1997 film GI Jane XDE, in which Demi Moore appeared with a shaved head. In 2018, Jada revealed she has a medical condition resulting in hair loss. The “joke” shared on national television and broadcasted in more than 200 countries and territories didn’t sit well with Jada, so Will Smith took the violent route.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Although the incident overshadowed several history-in-the-making moments, people started shining a light on alopecia and the more than 200,000 US cases per year.

According to Mayo Clinic, hair loss (alopecia) can affect the scalp or the entire body, and it can be temporary or permanent. The condition can also be heredity, hormonal changes, diseases, or due to aging. Anyone can lose hair, but experts say it is more common in men.

The medical organization indicates that people usually lose 50 to 100 strands of hair a day. Typically, this is not noticeable because new hair grows simultaneously. Hair loss occurs when new hair doesn’t replace the hair that has fallen out.