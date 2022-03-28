Fans show support for Chris Rock; The star chooses to not press charges against Will Smith

After Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock, the viewers experienced a moment of confusion. During the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, the comedian made a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith’s look that made the award-winning actor react violently —although, at first, he seemed to find it funny.

Now that the world has seen the infamous moment when Will gets up from his seat, heads to the stage, and slaps Chris, fans of the involved parties are taking to social media to show support.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

While many people applaud Smith’s action for defending his wife, Rock’s fans are flooding his Instagram with comments asking how he is feeling, praising him for keeping it cool, and questioning why he refused to press charges against Will.

“Pissed off for you!! You kept it together. True Professional,” a fan wrote on Rock’s latest Instagram post. “Way to keep your cool and show class, Chris Rock! #Breathe,” another person said. While a third chimed in, saying, “Thanks for going high & maintaining composure. Props to you. Assault is assault. Had that joke come out of Wanda’s mouth, with the same result, security would have had Will escorted out. Shameful the Oscars didn’t extend you that same courtesy.”

©Chris Rock GALLERY



Fans show support for Chris Rock

But did security react backstage?

After the incident, the LAPD released a statement revealing that Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith. “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department told CNN. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

What would happen if Chris Rock changed his mind?

According to Aron Solomon, chief legal analyst for Esquire Digital, “The question that millions of people are asking this morning is whether Will Smith’s actions legally constituted assault and battery. While the Oscars are broadcast to a massive audience around the world, they are held in California, where assault and battery are, by statute, two different crimes. It is clear that what happened at the Oscars was an assault under the California statutory definition.”