Lin-Manuel Miranda misses the Oscars because his wife has COVID-19

The 94th Academy Awards is full of Latino pride, but this year will miss the presence of one of the favorites: Lin-Manuel Miranda. The composer and actor took social media to inform that he would not attend the Oscars because his wife, Vanessa Nadal, tested positive for Covid-19. Still, he encouraged his colleagues on this exciting night..
“This weekend, my wife tested (positive) for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested (negative), but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,” Miranda wrote. “Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w/ my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”.
The singer-songwriter is nominated in the Best Original Song category for his song “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney film Encanto, a song performed by Sebastián Yatra in Spanish for all versions of the film.
Best looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet
Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actress! Makes history as the first Afro-Latina with an Academy Award
Oscars 2022: Latinos shining at the 94th Academy Awards red carpet
This is the second time that Lin-Manuel Miranda has been nominated for an Oscar. In 2017, the song “How Far I’ll Go,” from the movie Moana, led him to be considered for a gold statuette.