Lin-Manuel Miranda misses the Oscars because his wife has COVID-19

The 94th Academy Awards is full of Latino pride, but this year will miss the presence of one of the favorites: Lin-Manuel Miranda. The composer and actor took social media to inform that he would not attend the Oscars because his wife, Vanessa Nadal, tested positive for Covid-19. Still, he encouraged his colleagues on this exciting night..

©GettyImages GALLERY



Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal

“This weekend, my wife tested (positive) for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested (negative), but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,” Miranda wrote. “Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w/ my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”.

The singer-songwriter is nominated in the Best Original Song category for his song “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney film Encanto, a song performed by Sebastián Yatra in Spanish for all versions of the film.

©GettyImages GALLERY





This is the second time that Lin-Manuel Miranda has been nominated for an Oscar. In 2017, the song “How Far I’ll Go,” from the movie Moana, led him to be considered for a gold statuette.