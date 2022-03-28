The most important night in the entertainment industry has finally arrived, and the Latino community stood out at the 94th Academy Awards red carpet.

Puerto Rico, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and more countries had their representatives. Rita Moreno, Wilmer Valderrama, Stephanie Beatriz, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and more were in attendance. But not only did they have a presence on the carpet, but also within the nominations.