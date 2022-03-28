What made Will Smith so upset at the 2022 Oscars?

Will Smith and Chris Rock left everyone confused during the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. As the comedian was presenting an award, he made a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith that the actor, at first, seemed to find funny. However, Will then got up from his seat to head to the stage and slap Chris, and immediately after, he yelled that he needs to leave his wife alone. It was a moment full of confusion.

Chris Rock joked about Jada playing a role in G.I. Jane 2 due to her bald head. However, the commetary didn’t get a good reaction from her, because she’s previously talked about suffering from alopecia. After seeing his wife’s reaction, Will got up from his seat and headed to the stage to slap Chris. Afterward, he yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mounth,” while making a serious expression.

The silence was palpable, making for a tense situation. The people and home and those in attendance at the event were confused, not knowing whether the situation was a rehearsed part of the show or a real reaction from Smith.

Will Smith’s explanation

Later in the night, Will receieved the Oscar for Best Actor In A Leading Role for King Richard, a film about the life of Serena and Venus Williams’ father. Will used the moment to explain what happened earlier this the show, saying: “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. At this point in my life I am overwhelmed by what God asks me to do in this world. By making this film I was able to protect some of the strongest and most delicate people I have ever met.”

Unable to hold back his crying and with his recent action in mind, he continued: “They have called on me in this life to love people and protect them, and to be a river for them. You should smile as if everything was fine, but Richard Williams told me that at the highest time it is when you should be careful because it is when the devil comes out. I want to be a messenger of love, to thank Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with their story. I want to be an ambassador of love, of care.”

Finally, and after understanding that his actions could have consequences in the future, he added: “I want to apologize to the Academy, to all of my fellow nominees in this category. It’s a beautiful moment and I don’t cry because of winning an award. It’s about being able to give back to people... In life I see myself as the crazy dad, as Richard Williams was told, love makes you do crazy things... I hope the Academy will invite me back again.”