Live updates: The best moments from the 94th annual Academy Awards

Awards season is in full swing, which means one of the biggest shows of the year is here: The 94th Academy Awards. The red carpet kicked off early on Sunday, March 27, with celebrities like Zendaya, Rita Moreno, Kristen Stewart, and more making their way to the Dolby Theatre for the festivities.
As the show kicks off at 5pm, check back here for live updates from the most important and exciting moments from the show:
- Serena and Venus Williams opened the show by introducing Beyoncé’s performance in their hometown of Compton. For the first time, she performed her song “Be Alive” from King Richard alongside dozens of dancers on a tennis court in Southern California. Her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, danced in the background.
- Hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer opened the show with a hilarious set, including an introduction by none other than DJ Khaled.
- Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. presented the award for Best Actress In A Supporting Role, which went to Ariana DeBose for West Side Story. With this win, she makes history as the first Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award.
- After mentioning she was single earlier in the night, Regina Hall called up Bradley Cooper, Simu Liu, Timothee Chalamet, and Tyler Perry, pretending they had inconclusive tests for COVID. Of course, she was really trying to find a date--which is why she didn’t call married celebs like Will Smith or Javier Bardem.
- Rosie Perez, Wesley Snipes, and Woody Harrelson have a White Man Can’t Jump reunion to present the award for Best Cinematography to Greig Fraser for Dune.
- Rachel Zegler joked about her previously not being invited to the show as she presented an award with Jacob Elordi. “And I never imagined I’d be here six days ago,” she said as the crowd erupted into laughter.
- Despite his recent accident and broken femur, Tony Hawk joined Kelly Slater and Shaun White to honor 60 years of James Bond.
- With an introduction by Stephanie Beatriz, Sebastian Yatra performs his song, “Dos Oruguitas” from the Oscar-nominated film Encanto.
- Encanto takes home the award for Best Animated Feature.
- Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role goes to Troy Kotsur for CODA. He is the second deaf actor to win the award.
- Chris Evans chimes in virtually to share a new trailer for his upcoming film, Lightyear.
- Kevin Jonas plays guitar alongside Reba McEntire as she performs her Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.
- The show takes a moment of silence for any communities experiencing unrest and invasions in their country, saying The Oscars stands with Ukraine. “We collectively as a global community can do more,” the statement reads. They also said they are matching all donations made as a QR code is shown on the screen.
- Lupita Nyong’o and Ruth E. Carter come together to present the award for Achievement in Costume Design, which goes to Jenny Beavan for Cruella.
- John Leguizamo introduces the cast of Encanto as they perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Megan Thee Stallion joins the performance to add her own spin on the song, rapping about Encanto and The Oscars. Luis Fonsi and Becky G also got on stage to help the cast sing the end of the popular track.
- Wanda Sykes dresses up as King Richard, Regina Hall as Tammy Faye, and Amy Schumer as Spider-Man as they honor their “favorite films.”
- Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page, and J.K. Simmons reunite 15 years after their film Juno to present the award for Best Original Screenplay to Belfast.
- Shawn Mendes takes the stage with Tracee Ellis Ross to present the award for Adapted Screenplay to CODA.
- Billie Eilish and Finneas take the stage to perform their James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die,” which is nominated in the Best Original Song.
- During a moment that surprised viewers, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, which didn’t land well with her husband, Will Smith. The King Richard star went up on stage to throw a punch that seemed staged, but the moment very quickly became much too real. Though the show censored his explatives, he could be seen mouthing, “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”
- The show paid tribute to Betty White and more entertainment industry legends we lost in 2021.
- Zoë Kravitz and Jake Gyllenhaal take the stage to present the award for Best Original Song to Billie Eilish and Finneas for “No Time To Die.” It’s the first nomination for both.
- Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta reunite nearly three decades after Pulp Fiction to present the award for Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role.
- Will Smith takes the stage to accept his award for Best Actor in King Richard following his incident with Chris Rock. He apologized for storming the stage, saying he hopes he gets invited back to shows in the future. “I loook like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” he said during the speech, referencing his role.
- Jessica Chastain takes home the award for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
- The Oscar for Best Picture goes to CODA.
