Live updates: The best moments from the 94th annual Academy Awards

Awards season is in full swing, which means one of the biggest shows of the year is here: The 94th Academy Awards. The red carpet kicked off early on Sunday, March 27, with celebrities like Zendaya, Rita Moreno, Kristen Stewart, and more making their way to the Dolby Theatre for the festivities.

As the show kicks off at 5pm, check back here for live updates from the most important and exciting moments from the show:

Serena and Venus Williams opened the show by introducing Beyoncé’s performance in their hometown of Compton. For the first time, she performed her song “Be Alive” from King Richard alongside dozens of dancers on a tennis court in Southern California. Her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy , danced in the background.

