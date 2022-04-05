Amy Schumer criticized after insensitive joke about Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting

Amy Schumer continues to share her thoughts on the controversy caused during the 2022 Academy Awards, following the off-script joke that created the conflict between Chris Rock and Will Smith, the comedian is now revealing the joke she ‘wasn’t allowed’ to make at the ceremony.

During her recent stand-up comedy act in Las Vegas, Schumer, who previously revealed she was “still triggered and traumatized” by the Oscars slap, told the audience some of the jokes labeled too controversial for the show, including a joke about Joe Rogan, James Franco, and one about the fatal shooting involving Alec Baldwin on the set of ‘Rust.’

“Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” Schumer said, “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

And while the comedian described the slap as “disturbing,” explaining that she was “still in shock and stunned and sad,” and “waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed,” online users shared their thoughts on what was described as an “insensitive” and “tasteless” joke, following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“It’s not funny to joke about someone being killed by a prop gun,” one person wrote, while another one commented, “How do you think hearing this makes Halyna Hutchins’ grieving family feel?”